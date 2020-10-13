Patriots, Chiefs have no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing

The Patriots received an unexpected bye week when their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was shifted from Sunday to Monday, and then from Monday to the following weekend, but it appears they're getting back on track toward some normalcy this week.

New England had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Monday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. If everything follows in similar fashion, the Patriots are planning to return to the practice field Wednesday, Pelissero added.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after facing New England last week, also had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, per Pelissero.