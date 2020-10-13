NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Patriots, Chiefs have no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 10:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Patriots received an unexpected bye week when their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos was shifted from Sunday to Monday, and then from Monday to the following weekend, but it appears they're getting back on track toward some normalcy this week.

New England had no new positive COVID-19 tests from Monday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. If everything follows in similar fashion, the Patriots are planning to return to the practice field Wednesday, Pelissero added.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after facing New England last week, also had no new positives from Monday's COVID-19 testing, per Pelissero.

Cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ was one of multiple Patriots who tested positive for COVID-19 following New England's Week 4 loss to Kansas City, but shared an encouraging message on Instagram Monday:

View this post on Instagram

Ready to be back in action 💯 🔒

A post shared by Stephon Gilmore (@bumpnrungilmore) on

Related Content

news

Bills-Titans is on after Tennessee has no new positive COVID-19 tests Monday

The Titans had no new positive tests from Monday's round of COVID-19 testing, meaning their game against the Bills will proceed as planned, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn: 'We've just got to finish these damn games'

In the aftermath of Los Angeles' heartbreaking overtime loss to the Saints, Anthony Lynn told reporters he "never thought" this team would lose four in a row. The fashion in which they've lost them, though, has been rather familiar.
news

What to watch for in Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans Week 5 matchup

Here are three things to watch for when the Titans face the Bills in a clash of undefeated teams on Tuesday night.
news

Drew Brees on Chargers rookie QB: Justin Herbert has 'bright future'

Saints QB Drew Brees and New Orleans got the 30-27 overtime win on Monday, but Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert drew praise from the future HOFer.
news

What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

An exciting 30-27 overtime victory propelled the Saints to 3-2 and dropped the Chargers to 1-4 on Monday Night Football.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen misses remainder of 'MNF' with back spasms

Chargers receiver ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ missed the remainder of Monday night's game against the Saints after exiting in the first half with a back injury.
news

NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that beginning in this upcoming Week 6 that all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Philip Rivers had a rough outing Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says now is not the time to consider a change at quarterback.
news

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We've taken this thing extremely serious'

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that the franchise has been transparent with the NFL and that he's unaware of when the league and NFLPA's investigation would conclude or when the team would be made aware of the findings. 
news

Falcons owner Blank explains firings of Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff: 'It's called lack of winning'

The firings of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff came down to one constant from 2017-2020: disappointment. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was blunt with reporters on Monday following his decision to terminate the employment of both his general manager and head coach. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL