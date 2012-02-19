Patriots center Koppen open about return to New England

Published: Feb 19, 2012 at 12:23 AM

Throughout New England Patriots center Dan Koppen's rehab from a broken left ankle that sidelined him for all but one game of the 2011 season, quarterback Tom Brady would approach him and let his longtime center know how much the team wanted him back next season.

2012's notable free agents

Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of the more notable ones. More ...

With the start of free agency looming in March, time will tell if Brady gets his wish. Koppen, who turns 33 in September, is set to become an unrestricted free agent and it's unclear if he'll be back in New England for a 10th season.

"The options are open" Koppen told the Boston Herald this week. "It's been a great nine years that I've had playing for the Patriots and playing in front of the New England fans," Koppen said. "I've accomplished a lot in those nine years and now it's just a part of the career where things are not as concrete as they have been in years past. We're open to whatever opportunities come our way."

Dan Connolly, who will also become a free agent, subbed in at center after Koppen was placed on injured reserve Sept. 22. While Koppen's age might seem as a possible deterrent to a new deal, the Herald pointed out that the center spot is one of the few positions in the NFL where players have seen success into their late 30s.

"Hats off to those guys that have done it," Koppen said. "But I don't really look at them and say, 'If they can do it, I can do it.' I just go by how I'm feeling right now. And I feel great. The leg's better, the ankle's better. I feel like I got a few more years left in this body, that's for sure."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: Jermaine Johnson II makes money

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.
news

East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!

Bill Smith spotlights eight standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl practices on Tuesday, including one running back who seemed to put on a show every time he touched the ball.
news

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams alleging racist hiring practices 

Former Miami head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three of its teams -- the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants -- alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league, racial discrimination during the interview process with Denver and New York as well as during his tenure with Miami.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW