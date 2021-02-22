Patriots center David Andrews 'would love to stay' in New England

Quarterback is the high-profile question mark in New England this offseason, but the Patriots also have a plethora of other queries to answer this offseason.

Two big questions are what to do about free agent offensive linemen David Andrews and Joe Thuney﻿. The two are key to stabilizing the Pats' O-line, but one or both could find themselves leaving New England.

Andrews, who returned to the Patriots pivot after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, said that he'd like to remain in New England during a recent AMA on Instagram.

"We would love to stay. New England is our home but we are up for anything," Andrews wrote, via NBC Sports Boston.

In six years with the Patriots, Andrews had started 69 of 72 games. Having a consistent, reliable player at center is vital to any offense. It's a position Bill Belichick prioritizes.