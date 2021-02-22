Around the NFL

Patriots center David Andrews 'would love to stay' in New England

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 09:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Quarterback is the high-profile question mark in New England this offseason, but the Patriots also have a plethora of other queries to answer this offseason.

Two big questions are what to do about free agent offensive linemen David Andrews and Joe Thuney﻿. The two are key to stabilizing the Pats' O-line, but one or both could find themselves leaving New England.

Andrews, who returned to the Patriots pivot after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, said that he'd like to remain in New England during a recent AMA on Instagram.

"We would love to stay. New England is our home but we are up for anything," Andrews wrote, via NBC Sports Boston.

In six years with the Patriots, Andrews had started 69 of 72 games. Having a consistent, reliable player at center is vital to any offense. It's a position Bill Belichick prioritizes.

After franchise-tagging Thuney last year to keep the line mostly intact, Belichick has big decisions in 2021 along his line. New England has plenty of cap space relative to most of the league if he chooses to spend big upfront. The question is how Belichick will allocate those resources after missing the postseason for the first time since 2008.

