Patriots center Bryan Stork in concussion protocol

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 06:47 AM
Tom Brady will play, but will his center be ready for Thursday night's kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Bryan Stork is mired in the league's concussion protocol, according to a source informed of the blocker's condition.

The Patriots have yet to issue an injury report, but Stork has been absent from the start of New England's last two practices, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss.

In Stork's place, rookie David Andrews and veteran Ryan Wendell have seen the majority of practice snaps. Josh Kline remains another option to fill in if required.

We don't doubt New England's ability to thrive on offense -- no matter the roster -- but the team's interior line might be their most pressing concern heading into the regular season. 

