Patriots celebrate 6th Super Bowl with ring ceremony

The Pats received their Super Bowl rings on Thursday night, a reward for their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, the franchise's sixth title since 2001.
As with their Super Bowl LI rings, there is hidden symbolism in these new pieces of jewelry, designed by Jostens. There are 422 diamonds helping to make up six Lombardi trophies, surrounded by 20 sapphires representing 20 AFC East division championships.
Among the notable guests in attendance at New England's semi-annual Super Bowl celebration were injured running back Sony Michel, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, retired tight end Rob Gronkowski and suspended receiver Josh Gordon.
