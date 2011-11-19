 Skip to main content
Advertising

Patriots CB McCourty doubtful to face Chiefs on Monday night

Published: Nov 19, 2011 at 07:42 AM

New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty took part in a limited portion of practice on Saturday but is listed by the team as doubtful to play in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCourty sat out the team's first two days of practice this week after suffering a separated shoulder in a 37-16 win over the New York Jets this past Sunday night. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported McCourty was expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a Grade 2 separation.

The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable against the Chiefs, including safety Patrick Chung (foot) and offensive tackles Sebastian Vollmer (back) and Nate Solder (concussion).

Cornerbacks Brandon Carr (ankle) and Brandon Flowers (back), defensive end Glenn Dorsey (knee) and safety John McGraw (shoulder) are questionable for the Chiefs.

For complete injury reports from all teams around the league, visit NFL.com's injury page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 257.
news

Ravens sign DT Justin Madubuike to four-year, $98 million extension 

The Baltimore Ravens have signed defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a four-year $98 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he's 'doing great' following leg surgery

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said in an interview Friday that he is "doing great" following leg surgery.