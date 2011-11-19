Patriots CB McCourty doubtful to face Chiefs on Monday night

New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty took part in a limited portion of practice on Saturday but is listed by the team as doubtful to play in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
McCourty sat out the team's first two days of practice this week after suffering a separated shoulder in a 37-16 win over the New York Jets this past Sunday night. NFL Network's Albert Breer reported McCourty was expected to miss 2-3 weeks with a Grade 2 separation.
The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable against the Chiefs, including safety Patrick Chung (foot) and offensive tackles Sebastian Vollmer (back) and Nate Solder (concussion).
Cornerbacks Brandon Carr (ankle) and Brandon Flowers (back), defensive end Glenn Dorsey (knee) and safety John McGraw (shoulder) are questionable for the Chiefs.