Around the NFL

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson calls defense one of NFL's best after shutout 'TNF' win: 'It's going to get scary'

Published: Nov 19, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots pitched a shutout Thursday night, blanking the Atlanta Falcons, 25-0, in Georgia. It was the culmination of a dominant stretch of defense for Bill Belichick's team.

During the Pats' five-game win streak, they've allowed a measly 10.0 points per game, generated 12 INTs to just four TD passes allowed, and given up just 169.6 yards per game and a 51.1 passer rating.

"I don't want to brag too much, but I feel like we've got one of the best defenses in the league right now," cornerback J.C. Jackson said after Thursday's performance, via NESN. "We've got a good pass rush. We've got some guys up front who are doing pretty good this season. The secondary has always been pretty good, and we're starting to build that chemistry defensively."

The Patriots' defense is as well-rounded a unit you'll find in the NFL this season. It can clamp down in the secondary with Jackson and safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips leading the way. The pass rush has become fiercer by the week, with Matt Judon slipping seamlessly into Belichick's scheme to become a headache for quarterbacks. Rooke Christian Barmore has become a beast on the interior front. Kyle Van Noy has reclaimed his do-it-all handyman role (8 tackles, 2 sacks, pick-6 vs. Falcons). And the unit does not miss tackles.

"We kinda wanna be a-holes on the field, but good guys off the field," Judon said. "Make sure we don't get penalized. We play within the rules, but we a nasty group. So, that's how we like to play, and that's how we gotta play in order for our team to win. And we enjoy it."

On Thursday, they displayed what kind of a-holes they can be, showing no mercy on the feeble Falcons. The Pats intercepted the Falcons on the final four drives of the game to ice the contest. It was the fourth game in team history with four or more INTs and four-plus sacks in a shutout win (last time in Week 2, 2019, at Miami).

"I feel like we played great defensively (Thursday night)," Jackson said. "We didn't give up no touchdowns, no points allowed. It don't get no better than that. … The defense played outstanding. I can't even describe. But we've got to keep it up. It's going to get scary. It's going to be scary."

Related Content

news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ will be back in action. On Friday, the star RB was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing him to play in Sunday's game against the winless Lions. The club also activated pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ off the COVID-19 list.
news

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph preparing as if he'll start Sunday vs. Chargers

After finding out he was the starting QB the night before last Sunday's game, Steelers signal-caller ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ has been preparing to be the starter in Week 11 against the Chargers, even if ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ might return.
news

Lions OC Anthony Lynn doesn't view losing play-calling duties as 'demotion'

Unlike many coordinators, Anthony Lynn understands Lions head coach Dan Campbell is looking for a spark -- any spark -- to jumpstart his winless team.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on repeated outbursts: 'I've got to grow up and continue to get better'

Seattle boasts one of the NFL's best WRs in DK Metcalf but his talent has, at times, taken a back seat to penalties, dustups and fines. The third-year pro admitted recently he needs to work on better controlling his emotions.
news

Falcons QB Matt Ryan says toe 'is fine' after shutout loss, but 'it's been a tough five days'

Thursday night's 25-0 defeat was especially frightening for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who was bruised and battered enough to be taken out of the game for mercy's sake.
news

Maturation of Mac Jones continues in Patriots' fifth win in a row

With Mac Jones' progress has come success and that was the case once more as the Patriots won their fifth straight game, downing the host Falcons, 25-0, with Jones becoming just the third rookie quarterback to win his first five starts on the road. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Patriots' win over Falcons on Thursday night

Bolstered by a bruising pass rush, the Patriots defense turned in a dominant effort and New England rookie quarterback Mac Jones continued to impress as the Pats defeated the Falcons on Thursday night. 
news

Week 11 Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

Running back/wide receiver ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is inactive for the Falcons' home game on "Thursday Night Football" against the surging New England Patriots. 
news

Texans' Jeff Driskel switching positions from quarterback to tight end

Texans' Jeff Driskel is making a rare position change from quarterback to tight end, according to Houston TEs coach Andy Bischoff.
news

Buccaneers on Antonio Brown report: No COVID-19 vaccination card 'irregularities'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Thursday that the team received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all of their players. In a statement, the Bucs said every card received had been reviewed by team personnel and "no irregularities were observed."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW