Patriots' Christian Gonzalez working way back from practice injury amid extension talks

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was again held out of practice on Saturday as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained in a workout last week.

Coach Mike Vrabel didn't reveal what the injury was that also kept the star cornerback out of uniform for Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. But said Gonzalez is currently conditioning and working to get back to the field.

His absence coincides with his representatives’ ongoing negotiations with the team on a long-term contract extension. The two sides are trying to work out a deal to keep him in New England beyond the final year of his rookie deal. Until last week he’d remained a full participant on the field, even as workouts shifted to full pads.

Vrabel said everyone involved is on the same page.