Patriots' Brady confirms Bundchen is pregnant with his child

BRISTOL, Conn. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is confirming that he and model Gisele Bundchen are expecting a baby.
Brady confirmed in a television interview scheduled to air Sunday that Bundchen is pregnant. Brady also has a child with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Brady told ESPN, "It couldn't be harder than this training camp, so I'll be prepared."
Bundchen did a photo shoot for London Fog recently, and a company spokesman said this summer that the pictures were airbrushed to remove her baby bump.
Brady had previously denied reports that Bundchen was pregnant.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press