They scored on the game's opening possession when Brady threw a 1-yard pass to tackle Tom Ashworth, the first career reception for the five-year veteran who was eligible on the play.

New England forced the Bucs to punt on their first four series before the offense took over again with two touchdowns in the last 2:08 of the first half, a 3-yard run by Corey Dillon and a 16-yard pass from Brady to David Givens.