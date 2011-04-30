Patriots, Bills impressive through draft's first three rounds

As for the team that left me scratching my head, it would have to be the Carolina Panthers, who had to take the chance on quarterback Cam Newton with the first overall pick. But the two defensive tackles they also selected -- Terrell McClain (No. 65) and Sione Fua (97) -- are a good example of just deep the early run on tackles was, because neither players appears to be more than a situational, backup type. It was tough for the Panthers to have no second-round pick.