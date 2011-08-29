Patriots' Belichick highlights series debut of 'A Football Life'

Actor Josh Charles (CBS' The Good Wife) lends his voice to the two-part documentary that begins with Belichick spending his last day of the offseason in Nantucket before reporting to training camp the following day. The 2009 Patriots, who welcomed the return of QB Tom Brady, faced a number of personnel changes from the front office to the field. Bill Belichick: A Football Life chronicles Belichick through the season in a variety of roles and situations including his last trip to Giants Stadium, game planning with quarterback Tom Brady, lighter moments with members of his team and family, and a look inside Belichick's childhood during a visit with mother, Jeannette.