Patriots' Belichick highlights series debut of 'A Football Life'

Published: Aug 29, 2011 at 10:05 AM

UNPRECEDENTED FULL-SEASON WIRING OF PATRIOTS' BILL BELICHICK

HIGHLIGHTS SERIES DEBUT OF A FOOTBALL LIFE ON NFL NETWORK

From the Shores of Nantucket to the Halls of Patriot Place, NFL Films-Produced Two-Part Documentary takes a Look at the Life of

NFL's Winningest Active Head Coach

'Bill Belichick: A Football Life' Premieres Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 PM ET

While the Patriots' Lombardi Trophies speak for themselves, NFL fans can now get an intimate on- and off-the-field look at New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, who in 2009 was the first person ever wired for an entire season by NFL Films.

On Thursday, September 15 at 9:00 PM ET, part I of Bill Belichick: A Football Life debuts exclusively on NFL Network with part II airing in the series' regular time slot of Thursday, September 22 at 10:00 PM ET. Belichick is the first subject of a new series by the Emmy Award-winning producers at NFL Films, offering untold stories into the lives of some the NFL's most recognizable icons. Each documentary provides unprecedented access to each featured individual to tell the story of how their legacy is forever intertwined in the fabric of NFL history.

 "Bill Belichick doesn't only make history – he studies it; he understands his place in it; and he appreciates our desire to capture it," said NFL Films President Steve Sabol. "Like Vince Lombardi's Packers in 1967, Belichick and the Patriots gave us access to his football life and what we created is a portrait of the coach, the father, the taskmaster – and most importantly – the man."

In the 2009 season, which marked Belichick's 35th consecutive year in the NFL and the Patriots' 50th Anniversary season, NFL Films documented sides of the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach few have ever seen. While his unmatched record as a head coach makes him no stranger to the NFL record books, Belichick made history in the production of A Football Life by becoming the only coach to ever be wired for sound for an entire NFL season.

"This documentary would not have been possible without the support of Robert and Jonathan Kraft and the entire Patriots organization," said Howard Katz, Senior Vice President NFL Media and COO of NFL Films.  "Mr. Kraft is always searching for new ways to bring the fans closer to the game and this project was a perfect collaboration between the Patriots and NFL Films."   

Please click on the following link to view the trailer for Bill Belichick: A Football Life:

"It is beyond measure what NFL Films has done to promote football, preserve its history and entertain generations of us who love the game," said Belichick. "When the legendary coach of the NFL Films team, Steve Sabol, approached us about capturing our 50th anniversary season in 2009, it was an honor to participate."

Actor Josh Charles (CBS' The Good Wife) lends his voice to the two-part documentary that begins with Belichick spending his last day of the offseason in Nantucket before reporting to training camp the following day. The 2009 Patriots, who welcomed the return of QB Tom Brady, faced a number of personnel changes from the front office to the field. Bill Belichick: A Football Life chronicles Belichick through the season in a variety of roles and situations including his last trip to Giants Stadium, game planning with quarterback Tom Brady, lighter moments with members of his team and family, and a look inside Belichick's childhood during a visit with mother, Jeannette.

Airing exclusively this fall starting September 15, NFL Network debuts A Football Life – a new biography series offering a look inside the untold stories of NFL icons. Each installment focuses on the life and career of provocative subjects intertwined in the fabric of NFL history. Forthcoming episodes include: Late Philadelphia Eagles teammates and legends Reggie White and Jerome Brown; the incomparable Walter Payton and the storybook saga of Kurt Warner

