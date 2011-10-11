Patriots beginning to show toughness that had been missing

I don't think Tebow's going to make it as an NFL quarterback. Other folks do. Those opinions vary, which is fine. What's less arguable is that to pick Tebow as The Guy means building an offense around him, and that means you have to be all in. One scout told me, "His SEC success leads me to believe the guy can compete on NFL level, but more in a (specialized) role than as a starting QB." If he's your starter? You then need an entirely specialized offense. We'll see if Denver's ever convinced to take that plunge.