Patriots backup DL Brace undergoes MRI exam on injured ankle

New England Patriots defensive lineman Ron Brace, who injured his ankle during Thursday night's 36-35 preseason loss to the St. Louis Rams, underwent an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury, his agents told the Boston Herald.
Brace, who faced the Rams in a reserve role, produced seven tackles and also sacked Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford once.
Brace, who had the MRI exam Friday, failed his conditioning test at the start of training camp before reporting Aug. 15. However, the Patriots are counting on him to add depth at defensive end after placing starter Ty Warren on season-ending injured reserve.
Brace, a 2009 second-round draft pick out of Boston College, appeared in nine games with the Patriots last season, making six tackles.