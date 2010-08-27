Patriots backup DL Brace undergoes MRI exam on injured ankle

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 04:52 AM

New England Patriots defensive lineman Ron Brace, who injured his ankle during Thursday night's 36-35 preseason loss to the St. Louis Rams, underwent an MRI exam to determine the severity of the injury, his agents told the Boston Herald.

Brace, who faced the Rams in a reserve role, produced seven tackles and also sacked Rams rookie quarterback Sam Bradford once.

Brace, who had the MRI exam Friday, failed his conditioning test at the start of training camp before reporting Aug. 15. However, the Patriots are counting on him to add depth at defensive end after placing starter Ty Warren on season-ending injured reserve.

Brace, a 2009 second-round draft pick out of Boston College, appeared in nine games with the Patriots last season, making six tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers wants another Super Bowl; Panthers OC says QB battle still open

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he wants to bring another Super Bowl to Green Bay, and Panthers OC Ben McAdoo discusses the continued QB competition in Charlotte. Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Eagles center Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure

Veteran Eagles center Jason Kelce recently underwent an elbow procedure to address frequent discomfort in the joint, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 9

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a right foot sprain during practice Monday. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE