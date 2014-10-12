Around the NFL

Patriots back in first place in AFC East after road romp

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 09:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

*The New England Patriots' offensive problems appear to be over. They scored on every second half drive to beat the Bills 37-22 in Buffalo. *

  1. Tom Brady's didn't just back up his boffo performance against Cincinnati. He improved on it. The Patriots scored on every second-half possession, gaining 297 yards after intermission. Brady was aggressive throwing deep passes and hit on long connections to Brian Tyms, Rob Gronkowski and Brandon LaFell. Brady's 361-yard, four-touchdown performance was especially impressive because the Patriots had no running game and the Bills got plenty of pressure on him throughout the day.
  1. Darrelle Revis is no longer playing much zone coverage for the Patriots. He latched on to Sammy Watkins all afternoon, and Watkins wound up with only two catches for 27 yards on the day.
  1. The Patriots are back in first place in the AFC East at 4-2, but this was a costly win. Linebacker Jerod Mayo and Stevan Ridley left with knee injuries that appear to be serious. The ever-changing offensive line also lost Dan Connolly. New England is already thin at linebacker, and Mayo's injury looked particularly bad.
  1. This was a vintage Patriots win in many ways. They won by going pass-first. The defense bent plenty but also forced three turnovers. New England was excellent in situational football, scoring two field goals to end the first half and then scoring a touchdown to open the second half. That's a trademark sequence for the Patriots when they are in gear.
  1. Going to Kyle Orton was absolutely the right move. After a slow start, he made a number of quality passes to keep the Bills in the game. He threw for 299 yards, but the Bills aren't built to win when their running game and pass defense are absent.
  1. Buffalo's secondary let the team down. They did not compete for the ball well or tackle soundly. Buffalo's talented front seven dominated the Patriots on the ground -- and got some pressure on Brady -- but not enough in the big moments.
  1. Keep an eye on Tyms, a third-year undrafted player for the Patriots. He entered after a big mental mistake by Aaron Dobson and promptly delivered a 43-yard touchdown. He had similar plays in the preseason before starting a four-game suspension.

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around the NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Latavius Murray excited to join competitive Bills squad: 'The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship'

After nine years with five NFL teams, Latavius Murray will finally be playing at home in 2023, and the veteran running back is excited to be a play a part in the Buffalo Bills' journey as the team tries to win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL's first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne feels he 'didn't give the team my best effort' in 2022

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne spoke to the media Friday and took personal responsibility for his lackluster 2022 season, saying that he "didn't give the team my best effort," but feels like he's seeing growth from himself and his teammates after the rough season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson says he's 'very appreciative' of Aaron Rodgers: 'I am learning a lot of football'

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to reporters on Friday for the first time since New York traded for Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

news

Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings officially released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after failing to find a trade partner over the offseason.

news

Patriots owner Robert Kraft confident New England can compete in 'most difficult division in the NFL'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is optimistic his club can compete in the rugged AFC East after three consecutive years finishing out of first place.

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots next week

The DeAndre Hopkins tour has added a new destination to the circuit. Hopkins is set to visit the New England Patriots next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is ready to start 2023 season after Super Bowl appearance: 'Last year is over'

After making a Super Bowl appearance last season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says it's time to move on heading into the 2023 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More