Patriots' Alan Branch has suspension rescinded

In the wake of the Patriotsreceiving some of the most disheartening news possible that isn't related to Tom Brady, New England had a nice little rebound on Saturday.
Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch, who was facing a four-game suspension, has had his ban rescinded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per agent Blake Baratz. Branch had been planning to appeal his suspension, but it was rescinded before the appeal and the Patriots were informed Saturday, Rapoport added.
Branch had been notified in late November that he was facing a four-game ban for violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse. His unexpected return will be welcomed by a Patriots' defense that was facing the prospect of replacing Branch with a combination of inexperienced defensive linemen.