Patriots' Alan Branch facing four-game suspension

New England will have to act fast, or rely on its younger players to fill the void in the final quarter of the regular season. Sitting atop the AFC East at 8-2. they're in a position to do the latter if they so desire. But with a remaining slate that includes Todd Gurley's Los Angeles Rams, and a Week 17 date with Miami's ninth-best rushing attack, the Patriots should hope the appeal is resolved in timely fashion.