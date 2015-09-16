Around the NFL

Patriots acquire Keshawn Martin from Texans

Published: Sep 16, 2015 at 10:20 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots have pulled the trigger on a trade to strengthen their wide receiver corps.

Bill Belicheck's outfit acquired wide receiver and kick returner Keshawn Martin and a 2016 sixth-round draft pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick, the team announced Thursday.

After waiving undrafted rookie Chris Harper early this week, the Pats' options at the position were limited to Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Aaron Dobson.

A fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2012, Martin has totaled 416 yards and three touchdowns on 38 receptions while toggling between third and fourth on the depth chart. His primary contributions have come on special teams.

Much like Edelman and Amendola, Martin's size and skill set are best utilized on run-after-catch routes closer to the line of scrimmage. Not for nothing, that's also the skill set that meshes best with Tom Brady at this stage of the Super Bowl MVP's career.

Considering the connective tissue between Texans coach Bill O'Brien -- a former offensive coordinator under Belichick -- Martin should be a quick study when it comes to the Patriots' playbook.

He will have a five-game window to impress before Brandon LaFell returns from the physically unable to perform list in Week 8.

