Around the NFL

Patrick Willis retiring after eight seasons with 49ers

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 04:13 AM

Patrick Willis is walking away from the game near the prime of his career.

The 30-year-old linebacker is retiring after eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Tuesday. Willis will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. ET.

A first-round pick in 2007, Willis made seven Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pro units, highlighting one of the most dominant runs for an inside linebacker in the last decade.

From 2008 up until last season, there was no one better at the position which makes his impending announcement all the more shocking. And Willis isn't the only big name in San Francisco expected to hang them up.

NFL Media's Alex Flanagan reported back in December that Justin Smith has likely played his last game as a San Francisco 49er. The 14-year veteran and staple of the San Francisco front, however, told the Sacramento Bee that he plans to make his decision by next week. Smith would make sense because of his age. Willis is a far bigger shock. 

Willis' season ended early last year after he opted for surgery on a bothersome toe injury that had reportedly hampered him for a few seasons, though it was certainly not enough to force him out of the game. His explanation, expected Tuesday, will be interesting to hear.

The loss is a stunning blow for the 49ers, a team that is desperately trying to rebuild following the ouster of Jim Harbaugh. Smith would undoubtedly be the easier of the two to swallow given the fact that he'd turn 37 during the season this year. A retirement is almost expected now that the team is shifting gears and heading in another direction.

Willis, on the other hand, will take some time to digest.

With a cast of rotating characters, some talented and troubled, Willis and Smith were known commodities. New head coach Jim Tomsula was undoubtedly counting on Willis' presence in some form to help engineer a new era. Willis was a picture of stability and consistency. No one can replace Willis, but they are deep at the position with All Pro Navorro Bowman and promising youngster Chris Borland at inside linebacker. 

Still, the 49ers defense will look different. Before his toe injury, Willis had missed just five regular-season games in his career. Smith only has missed two in red and gold.

At this point, the only solace for Trent Baalke will be the cap room. The cash-strapped 49ers could have saved more than $7 million by releasing Willis this year.

Otherwise, he'll be hard at work trying to fix this mess.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum against Titans on Sunday

The Houston Texans are planning to start Case Keenum on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday afternoon.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday's triple-header

The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with a thrilling comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for remainder of 2023 regular season

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, but can return for the playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Monday's game against Eagles

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is questionable to play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles due to his groin injury.
news

NFL fines Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes for critical comments of officials following loss to Bills

The NFL fined Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Saturday for their critical comments on the officiating at the end of last Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) active vs. Bengals to open Saturday tripleheader

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (chest) is active as expected for Minnesota's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
news

Week 15 Saturday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals; Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts; Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Saturday's Week 15 tripleheader on NFL Network: Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals; Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts; Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
news

Lions veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater plans to retire after 2023 season

Detroit Lions veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tells the Detroit Free Press that he plans to retire after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) listed as doubtful vs. Titans

The Houston Texans officially ruled Stroud as doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion suffered in the Week 14 loss to the New York Jets.
news

Packers RBs Aaron Jones (knee), A.J. Dillon (thumb) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers' top two running backs, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion, are questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley, general manager Tom Telesco following blowout loss to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley in the wake of the team's 63-21 Thursday night loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.