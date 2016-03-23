Patrick Robinson signs three-year deal with Colts

The Colts announced Wednesday they have signed the unrestricted free agent. A source informed of the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that it's a three-year contract worth $14 million with $6 million guaranteed.
Robinson said he made his decision to join Indy after meeting with Colts coach Chuck Pagano over lunch Tuesday.
"We had a great conversation and to be honest, I was sold halfway through the conversation. I already knew that I wanted to be a Colt," Robinson said, according to the team.
In fact, Robinson played so well last season that he landed at No. 79 on Around The NFL's list of the top 99 free agents.