Patrick Robinson re-joining Saints on four-year deal

Published: Mar 14, 2018 at 07:48 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Patrick Robinson is heading back to the Bayou.

The Super Bowl champion is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles after just one season to return to the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed of the situation, that Robinson is expected to sign a four-year, $20 million deal with the Saints with $10 million guaranteed.

Rapoport added that Robinson and the Eagles "got close on a contract extension" Monday as his one-year deal in Philly was set to expire, but negotiations stalled. The Saints jumped at the opportunity to re-sign Robinson, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft.

New Orleans also signed former Jets linebacker Demario Davis to a three-year, $24 million deal including $18 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Davis recorded a career-high five sacks and 135 total tackles in 2017.

Robinson will join a re-made secondary in New Orleans, which after years of mediocrity now boasts All-Rookie standouts Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams. Robinson will most likely be asked to play nickel back, next to starting corners Lattimore and Ken Crawley.

In one season with the Eagles, Robinson tied career highs in interceptions (4), passes defensed (18) and sacks (1).

