Patrick Peterson tops NFL's most valued defensive backs in 2016

Deion "Prime Time" Sanders changed the game for how DBs were viewed in the league, making coaches realize every team needs at least one good corner to present matchup problems. During his time in the league, he was the most valued defensive back in football. When I was with the Steelers, it was Troy Polamalu, for several reasons. Troy had instincts that you can't teach, and he routinely provided the kind of performance that solidified him as one of the very best safeties in the game. Troy just plain gave opponents hell -- not only in regular-season (and divisional) games, but in the postseason, as well. He did everything: made plays people thought he couldn't make, caught INTs during crucial moments and closed out games. He was the ninth-inning closer, which is why he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.