Patrick Peterson, the Arizona Cardinals' precocious perfectionist

That's not likely, as less than 2½ years into his NFL career, Peterson already has ascended to the top of his profession. After making the Pro Bowl in his rookie year as a return man -- he took four punts to the house (including a 99-yard game-winner in overtime), tying the league's single-season record -- Peterson raised his game to a new level in 2012, going back to Hawaii as a cornerback last January. He has been even better this season, with three interceptions in his first six games.