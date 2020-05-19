Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper

Of course, there's no better potential in a season than the next, and we are in May. Positivity runneth over in every virtual NFL facility as we near "best shape of my life" season.

It's quite a drastic turnaround. Not too long ago -- about a year and a half -- there were plenty of behind-closed-doors rumblings of Peterson wanting out of Arizona as soon as possible. The veteran cornerback had grown frustrated with management as a rebuild had entered a rut embodied by Arizona's selection of Josh Rosen in the first round and a one-and-done campaign from former head coach Steve Wilks. Peterson understandably didn't see much of a future.

Kliff Kingsbury's arrival, the team's selection of Murray and a rapid accumulation of talent capped by the Hopkins trade has shifted Peterson's outlook dramatically. It'll be a tough go in a loaded NFC West, featuring the reigning conference champions, but the veteran is ready to make a run.