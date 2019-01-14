Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady: Why the kid beats the G.O.A.T.

"I think the biggest thing is you can't make mistakes," Mahomes said in late October. "I know we made the mistakes and left points out there in the first half. When you play a team of that caliber, you play a team that's been on the big stage and that's gonna be in the playoffs and make a run at the Super Bowl, you can't make mistakes against them. And so, for us, I mean, if we wanna get to that stage, if we wanna get to the Super Bowl and we wanna do that stuff, we have to make sure that we're on top of everything from the get-go."