Patrick Mahomes signs $16.4 million Chiefs contract

Every member of the 2017 quarterback class is under contract.
Following the Wednesday lead of Bears signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs became the last of the quarterback draft picks to sign on the dotted line.
Kansas City announced Thursday that Mahomes has signed his four-year rookie contract. As is the case with all first-round draft picks, the team will hold an option for a fifth year. It pays out $16.4 million fully guaranteed along with a $10.1 million signing bonus, a source informed of the deal told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Now that Trubisky and Mahomes have new deals, the remaining unsigned first-round picks are 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, Titans wideout Corey Davis and Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley.
Kansas City traded a pair of first-round picks as well as a third-round selection for the opportunity to grab Mahomes as the organization's quarterback of the future.
While it has become customary over the past decade for NFL teams to rush bright young quarterback prospects into the starting lineup, the Chiefs' coaching staff has the luxury of a deliberate development path with steady veteran Alex Smith entrenched as the QB1.
Squarely in contending mode, Andy Reid's outfit boasts the NFL's best regular-season record since the middle of the 2015 season. Barring an unforeseen collapse by the Chiefs' offense, Mahomes will bide his time on the bench for the entirety of the 2017 campaign.