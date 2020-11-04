Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Huge Sundays were had by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook with multiple-touchdown efforts that led their squads to victory.
And Cook and Mahomes have brought home some accolades following their sensational showings.
Mahomes is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cook is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, as the weekly honors were released Wednesday morning.
In the reigning Super Bowl champions' blowout win over the New York Jets, Mahomes keyed the Chiefs' offensive blitz with five touchdown passes and 416 yards passing. Mahomes was stellar throughout, completing 73.8% of his passes (31-of-42) with no interceptions and a 144.4 rating.
Cook was key in the Vikings' 28-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers. All told, Cook racked up four total touchdowns. He had 226 scrimmage yards with 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 63 yards and a score receiving.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who played a crucial role in the Steelers' improving to 7-0 following a key 28-24 win over the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Tuitt produced nine tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Miami Dolphins kick returner Jakeem Grant raced to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Fins speedster tallied the NFL's first punt return for a score this year, sprinting 88 yards to pay dirt. He added a 45-yard kick return for good measure.
The quintessential tackling machine, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a stellar showing in the 'Hawks' 37-27 victory Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wagner piled up 11 tackles with three tackles for a loss and two sacks, leading an effort in which the 49ers turned in a season-low total on the ground.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has been automatic lately and was once again Monday en route to capturing NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. For the fourth straight game, Succop was perfect on his kicks, hitting his one point-after attempt and on all four of his field goals to tally 13 points in the Bucs' 25-23 victory.