Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 08:30 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Huge Sundays were had by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and Minnesota Vikings running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ with multiple-touchdown efforts that led their squads to victory.

And Cook and Mahomes have brought home some accolades following their sensational showings.

Mahomes is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cook is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, as the weekly honors were released Wednesday morning.

In the reigning Super Bowl champions' blowout win over the New York Jets, Mahomes keyed the Chiefs' offensive blitz with five touchdown passes and 416 yards passing. Mahomes was stellar throughout, completing 73.8% of his passes (31-of-42) with no interceptions and a 144.4 rating.

Cook was key in the Vikings' 28-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers. All told, Cook racked up four total touchdowns. He had 226 scrimmage yards with 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 63 yards and a score receiving.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week went to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt﻿, who played a crucial role in the Steelers' improving to 7-0 following a key 28-24 win over the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Tuitt produced nine tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Miami Dolphins kick returner Jakeem Grant raced to AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The Fins speedster tallied the NFL's first punt return for a score this year, sprinting 88 yards to pay dirt. He added a 45-yard kick return for good measure.

The quintessential tackling machine, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a stellar showing in the 'Hawks' 37-27 victory Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wagner piled up 11 tackles with three tackles for a loss and two sacks, leading an effort in which the 49ers turned in a season-low total on the ground.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has been automatic lately and was once again Monday en route to capturing NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. For the fourth straight game, Succop was perfect on his kicks, hitting his one point-after attempt and on all four of his field goals to tally 13 points in the Bucs' 25-23 victory.

Related Content

news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk modeling his game after Packers' Davante Adams

After missing Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, Brandon Aiyuk has progressively become more involved in the 49ers offense and is coming off back-to-back big games. 
news

Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future though the team has not won a game so far this season.
news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown off the reserve/suspended list and to the active roster on Tuesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL