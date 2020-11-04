Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Mahomes is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week and Cook is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, as the weekly honors were released Wednesday morning.

In the reigning Super Bowl champions' blowout win over the New York Jets, Mahomes keyed the Chiefs' offensive blitz with five touchdown passes and 416 yards passing. Mahomes was stellar throughout, completing 73.8% of his passes (31-of-42) with no interceptions and a 144.4 rating.

Cook was key in the Vikings' 28-22 upset over the Green Bay Packers. All told, Cook racked up four total touchdowns. He had 226 scrimmage yards with 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground. He added 63 yards and a score receiving.