Patrick Mahomes creating valuable bonds with Chiefs' receivers

"He's running it pretty close to textbook of how the playbook says to run it," wide receiver Chris Conley told me. "But he's got his little flavor on it. But also at the same time he's asking us questions while we're doing things. He knows how he wants routes run, but then it's not to the point where he won't ask your opinion and what your thoughts are. It's kind of easy for you to go up to him too and say, 'I know this is what you're trying to get done, but this is what we're seeing.'