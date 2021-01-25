Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs training staff 'had a good plan' for toe injury in win over Bills

Much of the week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game was filled with coverage related to ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' uncertain health status.

By the time the Bills and Chiefs reached the game's intermission, those concerns had evaporated into the Kansas City air. Mahomes was sharp as usual, completing 17 of 23 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the first half and finishing with another stellar line of 29-of-38 passing for 325 yards, three touchdowns and a 127.6 passer rating.

The toe issue that had hampered Mahomes in Kansas City's Divisional Round win over Cleveland appeared nonexistent, and he showed no signs of any problem from his time spent in the concussion protocol.

"I think the trainers and he had a good plan for the toe," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Sunday's 38-24 win over Buffalo. "That was an amazing looking thing after our last game. And how black and blue it was. Within a day, the trainers and Pat, with his diligence of taking care of business at his home too, with the game-ready machine, they were able to get that swelling and black and blue out, which really allowed him to recover quite a bit quicker."

Mahomes didn't run much (five attempts for five yards), but he also wasn't limited in his mobility, which is so important to his style of play that leads to his premier production. After a week spent answering questions about his status and the uncertainty causing some consternation for those predicting the outcome (including this writer), Mahomes only needed pregame activities to decide he'd be just fine.

"I felt good from the warmups on. We did a good job as far as rehabbing, getting myself ready to go," Mahomes said. "I feel like I was myself out there and we were able to go out there and score points and find a way to win against a really good football team."

He sure looked like himself. Mahomes helped teammates ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ each break 100 yards through the air, and found Kelce for two touchdowns, bringing his postseason total scores to three in two games. It became clear rather quickly that any Buffalo hopes of a disjointed or hindered offense weren't about to be realized Sunday night.