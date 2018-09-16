Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense cover for woeful defense in win

Mahomes now has thrown 10 touchdown passes (something no quarterback in league history has ever done in the first two games of a season), including six against the Steelers (tied a franchise record). He hasn't thrown an interception yet this year, while leading Kansas City to two huge road wins. It's fair to say Mahomes isn't the only reason for Kansas City's early success, but as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said, "I see Pat doing this all season long. He's got the confidence and as long as we give him time and get open as wideouts, tight ends and running backs, he's going to get the best of everyone."