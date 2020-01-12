Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs eyeing huge deal in offseason

Published: Jan 12, 2020 at 01:52 AM
Grant Gordon

With an AFC Divisional Round showdown against the Texans on Sunday looming, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is certainly in no hurry to hit the offseason.

When Mahomes' and the Chiefs' offseason does come, though, it's likely a "mammoth" contract extension will follow as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on Good Morning Football Weekend that Kansas City is aiming to sign their wunderkind quarterback to a new deal, likely after a new NFL collective bargaining agreement is finalized.

Rapoport added the deal is expected to make the dynamic Mahomes the highest-paid player in the NFL.

However, there's likely to be a domino effect with Mahomes' Sunday counterpart, Deshaun Watson, waiting in the wings to ink an extension after the Kansas City gunslinger does.

Mahomes, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, is in the third season of his rookie contract as he was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft. As of now, 2020 is the final year of his deal (he's set to make $2.7 million in guaranteed money, per Over The Cap), but it's pending a fifth-year option.

It's unlikely to get to that point, as the Chiefs are headed to a "huge, huge" deal with Mahomes, Rapoport said.

A transcendent talent, Mahomes is 24-7 as a starter over two years and one game with the Chiefs, having thrown for 9,412 yards and 76 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old phenom has put up mind-spinning numbers and turned in jaw-dropping plays. It would seem it's only a matter of time before he and K.C. collaborate on an eye-popping contract.

