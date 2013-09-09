Patrick Larimore tries to make a difference for concussion victims

Published: Sep 09, 2013 at 05:53 AM

Former UCLA linebacker Patrick Larimore quit football after sustaining seven concussions. Instead of playing, he offered what he learned about his recovery and tried to help other concussion victims.

Larimore took his efforts one step further Monday, when he announced he has launched MyHeadHurts.co, a website to inform brain trauma survivors.

Larimore was a highly rated NFL draft prospect before he retired. However, he received a great amount of support after he was sidelined by concussions. That spurred him to help others who suffered concussions.

MyHeadHurts tells many of their stories and offers advice for concussion victims.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

