Path to the playoffs: Easy road for Pats, tough for Giants

Giants -- No team has a harder stretch run than New York, which has a history of not closing the deal when it gets off to strong starts, like it has this season at 6-2. Sunday's game at San Francisco could go a long way in determining which direction it will finish. After the Niners, the Giants face Philly, New Orleans, Green Bay, Dallas (twice), Washington and the Jets. The Giants will be getting healthier (Ahmad Bradshaw, Hakeem Nicks, Prince Amukamara) along the way and one of the red-hot teams, like the 49ers or Packers, could fall due to a letdown when the Giants come around. Then again, New York is a good team and might not need any help.