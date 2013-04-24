'Path to the Draft' recap: Who will the Chiefs, Eagles draft?

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Breaking down the Chiefs, Eagles
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports from Kansas City that the Chiefs have fielded calls for their top overall pick. Wyche breaks it all down. Also, Albert Breer says that the Philadelphia Eagles have identified four players they are comfortable drafting, which bodes well for them holding the No. 4 pick. Breer also discussed the possibility that the Eagles could trade down so that a team can move up to draft BYU's Ziggy Ansah. Ansah is rumored to be coveted by the Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 5 pick.
Do the Cowboys have a Plan B?
NFL reporter Randy Moss joined the show from Dallas to speculate on what the Dallas Cowboys will do with the No. 18 pick. Moss talked about how the Cowboys tend to draft talent over need. Moss also mentioned not to count on the Cowboys to trade up despite having done so in two of the last three years.
Browns update
Solomon Wilcots, who last time we checked has been on TV for 24 hours straight, checked in from the Cleveland Browns cam. Wilcots reported that the Browns' biggest need is at quarterback, and with coach Rob Chudzinski's familiarity with dual-threat quarterbacks, don't be surprised if West Virginia's Geno Smith and Florida State's EJ Manuel end up in Berea.
Who will the Cardinals pick?
Michelle Beisner joined the show with an update from the Arizona Cardinals' cam. She said the expectation is that the Cardinals will select an offensive lineman to improve their horrid unit. The Cardinals will draft the best player available.
Jets eyeing Tavon Austin?
Kim Jones joined the show and shared her thoughts on who the New York Jets will select in the draft. There's no doubt the Jets need playmakers and guys that can make an immediate impact. Guess who? West Virginia's Tavon Austin, who would be a matchup nightmare for defenses. With the other pick, perhaps LSU's Barkevious Mingo or Gerogia's Jarvis Jones.
Faulk on running back class
Marshall Faulk shared his thoughts on whether a running back will be drafted in the first round. Faulk believes Alabama's Eddie Lacy will have his name called on Day 1, continuing the streak that at least one running back has been selected in the first round since 1964. Faulk's safest bet is Wisconsin's Montee Ball. Faulk also shared his thoughts on who his former team, the St. Louis Rams, should take in the draft.
