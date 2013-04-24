'Path to the Draft' recap: Who will the Chiefs, Eagles draft?

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reports from Kansas City that the Chiefs have fielded calls for their top overall pick. Wyche breaks it all down. Also, Albert Breer says that the Philadelphia Eagles have identified four players they are comfortable drafting, which bodes well for them holding the No. 4 pick. Breer also discussed the possibility that the Eagles could trade down so that a team can move up to draft BYU's Ziggy Ansah. Ansah is rumored to be coveted by the Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 5 pick.