'Path to the Draft' recap: Which team is most improved?

Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis went into the Chargers draft room and talked about the team selecting D.J. Fluker 11th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Davis said he liked the pick since the top five offensive linemen were gone and the Chargers badly needed help across the line. Jeremiah said he thought Keenan Allen was a steal in the third round. Our guys made this very clear: Manti Te'o is not Junior Seau, and that comparison should not be made.