'Path to the Draft' recap: Which team is most improved?

Did you miss Wednesday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:
Draft room: San Diego Chargers
Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis went into the Chargers draft room and talked about the team selecting D.J. Fluker 11th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Davis said he liked the pick since the top five offensive linemen were gone and the Chargers badly needed help across the line. Jeremiah said he thought Keenan Allen was a steal in the third round. Our guys made this very clear: Manti Te'o is not Junior Seau, and that comparison should not be made.
Chiefs a contender?
Charley Casserly said the Chiefs will be a playoff contender in the 2013 season, having filled all their needs this offseason. Jeremiah said Travis Kelce might be the most complete tight end in the draft considering he is the best point-of-attack blocker in the class.
Grading the Cards
Casserly said he agreed with the Arizona Cardinals picking Jonathan Cooper over Fluker. He said Cooper is the better player, and drafting the better player over a need is the correct decision in that scenario. Davis thinks Tyrann Mathieu's skill set suits him very well at safety in the NFL. Unfortunately, he also thinks Mathieu is too small to hold up physically at the position.
Niners play it 'safe'
Casserly thinks Eric Reid likely will replace Dashon Goldson from day one. But he feels Reid needs to improve his tackling at the next level. Casserly also said Vance McDonald was a bigger and faster version of Dallas Clark and could develop into a better blocker than Clark.
Rams build around Sam
Jeremiah and Davis went into the Rams draft room and talked about all the weapons the team has accrued for Sam Bradford. They added Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey in the 2013 NFL Draft to join Brian Quick and Chris Givens, who were drafted last year. Jared Cook and Jake Long also were added to help Bradford. The "Path to the Draft" team also looked at the players the Rams acquired essentially for Robert Griffin III, including Michael Brockers, Janoris Jenkins and Alec Ogletree.
Can Hayden save Raider Nation?
Jeremiah said D.J. Hayden has the chance to be a No. 1 corner as long as he can stay healthy. Davis questioned, however, whether Hayden can be the same player mentally considering the severity of the injury he suffered on the practice field.
Which team had the biggest comeup?
The PTD guys also debated the teams that helped themselves the most (minus the Minnesota Vikings with three first-round picks). Casserly went with the New York Jets, saying they might have selected five starters. Jeremiah went with the Texans, saying DeAndre Hopkins might be the most versatile receiver in the 2013 NFL Draft. And Davis chose the Bengals, noting how both Tyler Eifert and Giovani Bernard will help Andy Dalton.
Fabiano talks fantasy
Michael Fabiano joined the show to discuss rookie quarterbacks and their fantasy value. His summation was simple: They have none.
Be sure to tune into "Path to the Draft" every Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.