'Path to the Draft' recap: Mike Mayock on Darrelle Revis trade

Mayock on Revis trade
NFL.com draft analyst Mike Mayock was asked about the Darrelle Revis trade and whether it was a fair deal for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Jets. Mayock thinks that pairing Revis with Dashon Goldson and Eric Wright in the Buccaneers' secondary makes them a much-improved unit. Mayock, however, doesn't know that there is fair compensation for a cornerback like Revis -- the best in the business.
NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly disagrees. As he put it, what other option did the Jets have? The Jets took what they could get, so fair or not, it doesn't matter. NFL Network analyst Ted Sundquist added the Jets could have let Revis walk at the end of the season, but why not get what you can for the guy?
As far as what the Jets do with their acquired picks from the Bucs, Mayock says they should find some help for quarterback Mark Sanchez. West Virginia slot receiver Tavon Austin and Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert are worth considering. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah also likes the idea of selecting Austin, but would like to see them add a pass rusher like BYU's Ziggy Ansah or LSU's Barkevious Mingo. Surely, Jets coach Rex Ryan agrees. Sundquist bragged that he's been high on Austin long before he began to climb up the mock draft boards. Typical hipster.
Where will Geno Smith land?
Mayock came back to discuss which NFL teams will target West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith. Mayock said if the Cleveland Browns don't take him at No. 6 overall, he's not sure there's a home for Smith in the first round. Several teams at the top of the second round could pull the trigger, but Mayock doubts that more than one quarterback will go in the first round.
Who's making late moves?
Casserly and Sundquist discussed potential trades that could happen Thursday.
Casserly thinks that the Minnesota Vikings might consider leapfrogging the St. Louis Rams and trading up to acquire the 13th overall pick from the New York Jets so they can draft Austin.
However, after suggesting it, Casserly immediately shot it down because the Jets themselves could use Austin. What if Oklahoma offensive tackle Lane Johnson is available when the Cleveland Browns are on the clock?
They discussed the possibility of the San Diego Chargers jumping past the Arizona Cardinals to select Johnson. However, if Alabama's Dee Milliner is available and checks out medically, the Browns likely would stay with the No. 6 pick.
First Draft: Dion Jordan
Oregon defensive end Dion Jordan said on "First Draft" that he compares himself to Von Miller, Jason Taylor and Julius Peppers as a guy that likes to hit the quarterback. Jeremiah agreed with Jordan's self-assessment, comparing him to Taylor and projecting him to go to the Philadelphia Eagles, provided the Jacksonville Jaguars decide to go with an offensive tackle at No. 2 overall.
