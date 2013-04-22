'Path to the Draft' recap: Mike Mayock on Darrelle Revis trade

As far as what the Jets do with their acquired picks from the Bucs, Mayock says they should find some help for quarterback Mark Sanchez. West Virginia slot receiver Tavon Austin and Notre Dame tight end Tyler Eifert are worth considering. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah also likes the idea of selecting Austin, but would like to see them add a pass rusher like BYU's Ziggy Ansah or LSU's Barkevious Mingo. Surely, Jets coach Rex Ryan agrees. Sundquist bragged that he's been high on Austin long before he began to climb up the mock draft boards. Typical hipster.