'Path to the Draft' recap: Jacksonville Jaguars narrow choices

Published: Apr 15, 2013 at 01:07 PM

Did you miss Monday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

And then there were two ...

General manager David Caldwell told The Florida Times-Union that the Jacksonville Jaguars have narrowed their choices to two possibilities for the No. 2 pick. NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said he believes those players should be Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher and Oregon pass rusher Dion Jordan (assuming Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel goes to the Kansas City Chiefs). Brian Baldinger said he believes West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith should be in the consideration due to the Jaguars' big need at quarterback.

Should Revis stay or go?

We asked Jeremiah and Baldinger whether the New York Jets should trade All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Schein: 'Revis or bust' for Bucs

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Adam Schein says the Bucs simply have to swing a trade with the Jets for Darrelle Revis -- or they risk blowing 2013. **More ...**

Jeremiah and Baldinger said they should find a way to keep Revis, with Baldinger adding the Jets should lock him up to a long-term contract and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Jeremiah added if he were the Buccaneers, he would part with his first- and third-round picks in the 2013 NFL Draft along with a late-round pick to get Revis. Jeremiah made the point that the Bucs have to play the Atlanta Falcons and cover wide receivers Julio Jones and Roddy White twice each season.

Eagles on the clock

Geoff Mosner of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia joined us to put the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock.

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs

draft-130408-il.jpg

Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. **More ...**

Mosner doesn't expect the Eagles to take a quarterback with the fourth overall pick, even though they have brought in Smith for an interview as well as attending his workout in Morgantown, W Va.

Mosner believes the Eagles will either go with Jordan or an offensive tackle.

The most underrated prospect is?

Paul Burmeister asked Jeremiah and Baldinger who is the most underrated player in the draft. Jeremiah went with UCLA running back Johnathan Franklin while Baldinger chose Alabama center Barrett Jones.

Draft war room: Eagles

Jeremiah and Baldinger went into the Eagles' draft room and agreed they are unlikely to use the fourth pick on a quarterback. Baldinger doesn't think the Eagles will go with an offensive tackle in the first round. Instead, Baldinger feels the Eagles might go after Kyle Long at the top of the second round. Jeremiah and Baldinger both agree wide receiver Tavon Austin would be a good fit with Chip Kelly's offense, comparing him to Oregon's D'Anthony Thomas. Jeremiah believes the No. 4 pick will come down to either Utah defensive lineman Star Lotulelei or Jordan.

Draft needs: NFC South

Brian Billick joined us to break down the draft needs in the NFC South. Billick said that as a head coach, he would be involved in advanced trade talks such as the ongoing talks between the Jets and Buccaneers for Revis. Billick said the New Orleans Saints could select someone at any position on defense and they would fill a need. He mentions Barkevious Mingo and Kenny Vaccaro as possibilities with the No. 15 pick. Billick believes the Atlanta Falcons have to address their secondary after losing both Brent Grimes and Dunta Robinson, adding that Washington's Desmond Trufant and Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks are possibilities.

Draft war room: Browns

Jeremiah and Baldinger went into the Cleveland Browns' draft room and both think the Browns also will not select a quarterback in the first round. Baldinger said Geno Smith is not much better of a prospect than Brandon Weeden. Jeremiah and Baldinger said the Browns would like to trade back to recoup the second round-pick they exercised in the supplemental draft for Josh Gordon. If the Browns are unable to do so, then selecting Dee Milliner makes the most sense. If they are able to trade back, Vaccaro makes sense, according to Jeremiah. He thinks the Browns can then select a cornerback in the second or third round, depending upon compensation in the trade.

Consensus reached on Lane Johnson

Lane Johnson's "First Draft" segment, and the gang discussed his potential. Jeremiah said Johnson might be the best offensive tackle in the draft when it's all said and done, adding Johnson definitely is the most athletic of the bunch. Baldinger agreed, adding Johnson's ceiling is higher than both Joeckel and Fisher.

Be sure to tune into "Path to the Draft" every Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

