'Path to the Draft' recap: Jacksonville Jaguars narrow choices

Jeremiah and Baldinger went into the Cleveland Browns' draft room and both think the Browns also will not select a quarterback in the first round. Baldinger said Geno Smith is not much better of a prospect than Brandon Weeden. Jeremiah and Baldinger said the Browns would like to trade back to recoup the second round-pick they exercised in the supplemental draft for Josh Gordon. If the Browns are unable to do so, then selecting Dee Milliner makes the most sense. If they are able to trade back, Vaccaro makes sense, according to Jeremiah. He thinks the Browns can then select a cornerback in the second or third round, depending upon compensation in the trade.