'Path to the Draft' recap: Casserly discusses Dion Jordan

Published: May 03, 2013 at 02:15 PM

Did you miss Friday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Dion Jordan's durability

Charley Casserly said the No. 3 overall pick's shoulder injury isn't chronic or long-term. Daniel Jeremiah sees Jordan as a true hybrid, who the Miami Dolphins will use in a variety of positions in the same way the San Francisco 49ers have deployed Aldon Smith.

Which Vikings first-rounder is likely to struggle?

Jeremiah said even though the Minnesota Vikings will create unique packages for wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson, he won't have the same opportunities as cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd. Casserly said he's worried about how Minnesota will use Rhodes -- as a press cornerback or backed off. Charles Davis has concerns about Floyd's short arms and whether the former Florida defensive tackle will be able to match up with NFL offensive linemen.

The Steelers' draft class this season

Jeremiah said back in March that first-round pick Jarvis Jones shared similar football characteristics as Pro Bowl linebacker James Harrison, the man he will be replacing on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Second-round running back Le'Veon Bell has good hands out of the backfield, which will make him an immediate factor. The Steelers' lack of depth at running back also works in Bell's favor.

Who has the best secondary?

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired Darrelle Revis, signed Dashon Goldson and drafted Johnthan Banks, Jeremiah said the Seattle Seahawks still have the best secondary. Davis was not as quick to crown Seattle, saying the 49ers also have a great defensive backfield.

Under-the-radar running backs with fantasy impact

Michael Fabiano said Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Giovani Bernard will split carries with BenJarvus Green-Ellis and could be a good late-round pick in fantasy drafts. Johnathan Franklin, not Eddie Lacy, might be the better Green Bay Packers running back to take in later rounds. Fabiano also said to keep an eye on the Dallas Cowboys backfield. Joseph Randle could see playing time if DeMarco Murray continues to miss games with injuries.

