'Path to the Draft' recap: Are Vikings closing in on Packers?

Published: Apr 30, 2013 at 12:34 PM

Did you miss Tuesday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network? Catch up with this recap:

Vikings closing in on Packers?

The show kicked off by discussing the NFC North. Daniel Jeremiah called Cordarrelle Patterson a perfect fit for the Minnesota Vikings' offense. Charley Casserly said he liked the pick of Xavier Rhodes, saying he had Rhodes ranked higher than a No. 25 pick on his board.

Jeremiah said he doesn't think the Vikings are too far behind the Packers, reminding us they were a playoff team in 2012. Jeremiah thinks the Vikings will be better with the addition of Greg Jennings.

Draft room: Packers

Jeremiah and Davis went into the Packers' draft room where Jeremiah said the Packers now at least have the option to run the ball. Davis said he likes the fit of Johnathan Franklin with the Packers because of his immense versatility, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if Franklin had more production as a rookie. Davis said he likes the fit of another UCLA addition, Datone Jones.

Eifert a good fit for Bengals

Jeremiah said he liked the Cincinnati Bengals drafting of Tyler Eifert. He said the Bengals' two-tight-end offense will help quarterback Andy Dalton. Davis liked the Gio Bernard pick, saying he can do everything at the running back. Casserly also liked the Bernard pick.

2013 NFL Draft grades by division

Draft_2013-130430-PQ.jpg

The draft is finally behind us. How did everybody do? Bucky Brooks breaks out the red pen and grades all 32 teams by division. More ...

Is Ziggy the 'Ansah'?

Davis thinks the price for Ziggy Ansah at No. 5 overall was too high for the Detroit Lions, citing a lack of production. Jeremiah agreed, but added that Dion Jordan and Barkevious Mingo also had limited production in college, even though they have been playing football their entire life, which Ansah has not.

A defensive coordinator's nightmare

Jeremiah said he finally figured out why all the teams he talked to had Tavon Austin rising up their draft boards: No team wanted to game plan against Austin, simple as that.

Draft room: Steelers

Jeremiah and Davis said this is the first time since 2003 the Steelers did not draft an offensive lineman. Davis, however, likes the selection of Le'Veon Bell. Jeremiah said Bell catches the ball better than he gets credit for and thinks Bell can be a three-down running back in the NFL. Bell also could be a good pass protector for Ben Roethlisberger. Jeremiah also said the Steelers drafted two players who fit into their mold: Jarvis Jones and Shamarko Thomas.

Let's talk fantasy

Michael Fabiano joined the show to talk about the impact rookies will have for fantasy owners this season. Fabiano said said running backs will dominate in 2013 when it comes to rookies. He likes Eddie Lacy, Montee Ball and Le'Veon Bell as his top guys next season.

Be sure to tune into "Path to the Draft" every Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Chargers-Jaguars on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Michael Baca breaks down five things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday during Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Seahawks-49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks visit the San Francisco 49ers on on Saturday to open Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Patriots announce they have begun extension talks with LB coach Jerod Mayo, will begin offensive coordinator interviews

The New England Patriots issued a press release Thursday stating negotiations have begun to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and interviews for potential offensive coordinators will commence next week.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets injury update on sprained knee: I can't give '100% of myself to my guys'

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that the PCL injury he suffered in Week 13 against the Broncos is a "grade 2 sprain on the borderline of" a grade 3 sprain. He also has inflammation around the knee, and it remains unstable, Jackson added.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE