'Path to the Draft' recap: Are Vikings closing in on Packers?

Jeremiah and Davis said this is the first time since 2003 the Steelers did not draft an offensive lineman. Davis, however, likes the selection of Le'Veon Bell. Jeremiah said Bell catches the ball better than he gets credit for and thinks Bell can be a three-down running back in the NFL. Bell also could be a good pass protector for Ben Roethlisberger. Jeremiah also said the Steelers drafted two players who fit into their mold: Jarvis Jones and Shamarko Thomas.