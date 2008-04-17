Path to the Draft: Putting teams on the clock

NFL Network's Path to the Draft prepares for the April 26-27 NFL Draft with a breakdown of each teams' draft needs.
On the clock:
Path to the Draft: Bears
Here's some insight on the Bears' needs heading into the draft.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Bears | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Bengals
Solomon Wilcotts believes the Bengals must address their interior defensive line and WR issues.
» Positions of need | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Bills
Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com examines what way the team may go early.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Bills | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Broncos
Broncos play-by-play radio voice Dave Logan talks about team's draft plans.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Broncos | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Browns
Browns insider Fred Greetham breaks down Cleveland's active offseason.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Buccaneers
What are the Buccaneers looking to do with their top pick? Here's some insight.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Cardinals
Amberly Richardson discusses the Cardinals' draft needs, offseason moves.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Chargers
Michael Lombardo breaks down the Chargers' draft options and offseason moves.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Chiefs
Paul Burmeister talks to Scout.com's Nick Athan about the Chiefs' team needs.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Chiefs | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Colts
Draft analyst Chris Steuber talks about what the Colts might do in the draft.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Cowboys
The Cowboys have two picks in the first round. How will they reload for another run?
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Dolphins
Paul Burmeister talks to Dolphins beat writer Jeff Darlington about the Dolphins draft needs for 2008.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Eagles
An Eagles insider breaks down the draft possibilites for Philadelphia.
Team needs: Wide receiver, safety, offensive tackle» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Eagles | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Steve Wyche discusses the Falcons draft needs on Path to the Draft.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Falcons | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: 49ers
Draft guru Chris Steuber examines how the 49ers' moves effect the draft.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: 49ers | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Giants
Giants insider Ken Palmer discusses team needs for the Super Bowl champs.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Jaguars
Insider Charlie Bernstein discusses the draft possibilites for the Jaguars.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Jets
Paul Burmeister talks to Scout.com's Dan Leberfeld about the Jets' draft needs.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Jets
Path to the Draft: Lions
Brian Baldinger goes through needs the Lions face heading into the draft.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Lions | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Packers
Packers insider Todd Korth discusses the impact of Brett Favre's retirement.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Packers | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Panthers
A Panthers beat writer identifies offensive tackle as the biggest need this offseason.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Panthers | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Patriots
Fran Charles talks to Scout.com's Jon Scott about the Patriots' draft needs.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Raiders
Michael Wagaman talks about what direction the Raiders may go in the draft.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Raiders | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Rams
Rams insider Nick Wagoner discusses what direction the team may go with the No. 2 pick.
» Positions of need
State of the franchise: Rams | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Ravens
Baltimore Examiner beat writer Matt Palmer identify the Ravens' needs.
» Positions of need | State of the franchise: Ravens|Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Redskins
Redskins insider John Keim has Washington's needs heading into the draft.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Saints
Saints insider, Larry Holder, breaks down what New Orleans needs heading into the draft.
» Positions of need | Top 10 plays of 2007
Path to the Draft: Seahawks
What is Shaun Alexander's future? What are Seattle's draft needs? Find out here.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Steelers
Steelers insider Jim Wexell discusses the draft possibilities for Pittsburgh.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Texans
Texans insider John McClain examines who Houston will target in the draft.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Titans
Former Titans TE Frank Wycheck examines the team's draft needs.
» Positions of need
Path to the Draft: Vikings
Vikings insider Tim Yotter breaks down the team's draft needs.
» Positions of need