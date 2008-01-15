Patchwork defense helps put Giants in NFC Championship Game

"Everybody has talked all year long about how did you guys turn it around after 0-2," said cornerback R.W. McQuarters, whose interception with 9 seconds left Sunday ended the Cowboys' last hope. "Defense is like a relationship. You have a new defensive coordinator, new defense, new personnel. Things just don't happen in minicamp and training camp. It takes time. We've tried to get everyone on the same page even if they weren't a starter. If we all get on the same page, we have a chance to win."