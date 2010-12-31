Pat Williams: Vikings are 'going to be rebuilding around here'

Published: Dec 31, 2010 at 01:03 AM

Pat Williams, who's in his sixth season in Minnesota and 14th in the NFL, predicts a "rough" transition for the Vikings this offseason and is open to starting over somewhere else, according to the Star Tribune.

"They're going to be rebuilding around here, it's going to be kind of rough," the defensive tackle told the newspaper Thursday. "They've got about 20 free agents on this team. It will be real rough."

Williams, 38, is part of a flock of Vikings -- 17 in total -- with four or more years of playing experience, who might become unrestricted free agents in the offseason, depending on how the collective bargaining agreement shapes up. Williams said the team hasn't approached him about a new contract.

After coming close to a Super Bowl with the Vikings in 2009, Williams is open to leaving for a team that's ready to challenge for a title.

"If I don't come back here, I want to try to go to a team that's already set," he said. "Try to go to a team that's already got enough. ... I'm going to see (about all that) at the end of the year. Talk to my agent, see what he says. Just figure it out. I want to win, that's my main focus."

Williams, the oldest defensive player in the NFL, also has mentioned retirement the past few offseasons. He has 28 tackles this season.

