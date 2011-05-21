Pat Williams says Frazier told him Vikings want him to return

Published: May 21, 2011 at 05:28 AM

The Minnesota Vikings might have their vaunted Williams Wall for one more season after all.

Pat Williams, who'll be a free agent once the NFL lockout ends, now pegs his chances of returning to the Vikings as 50-50, he told The Star Tribune on Friday night, just before teammate Ray Edwards' boxing debut in Hinckley, Minn.

Williams, 38, said he talked to Vikings coach Leslie Frazier last month during the short time that the lockout was lifted by a Minnesota court, and the defensive tackle received assurances that the team wants him to return. Williams previously said he didn't trust the Vikings, with whom he has spent six seasons after eight years with the Buffalo Bills.

"It's just guys up in the office, man," Williams said when The Star Tribune asked him whom he didn't trust. "You know how the front office is. It's just certain guys up in the office. I don't have a problem with Coach Frazier. Me and Coach Frazier talked. We talked a lot of times. It's just people up in the office, man. With a lockout going on now, it's all the same. Business."

Williams also said he was cleared to lift weights last week, after he recovered from offseason surgery to fix a torn left triceps. And when he does return, there's the whole matter of a four-game NFL-imposed suspension. In March, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the league's right to ban Williams and his linemate, Kevin Williams, after they tested positive for a banned direutic in 2008.

Kevin Williams, 30, decided not to appeal that decision, but Pat Williams isn't giving up.

"We're hoping everything gets solved ... so we don't get suspended, but if we do, we do," Pat Williams told The Star Tribune on Friday.

Kevin Williams jokingly added: "With all this (lockout stuff) going on, maybe they'll forget about it and we can go on with our regular work. If it happens, it happens. I found a great place to work out in Little Rock. I'll be there getting ready and see you in Week 5 if that's the case."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had no true update beyond that.

news

NFL Sunday's nine worst Week 12 losses: Seahawks crashing back to Earth; Packers, Broncos hit bottom?

Thanksgiving week provided a delicious football feast at all levels of the sport, but a host of NFL teams suffered serious indigestion. Adam Schein ranks the nine worst losses on Sunday of Week 12.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE