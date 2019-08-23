Pat Shurmur praises performance from Daniel Jones

It helps that Jones has faced vanilla defenses in the preseason, but that shouldn't take away from the fact that he's picked those apart. The rookie's performance has underscored the Giants' confidence in using a top-10 pick on the Duke product. As we noted at the time, if general manager Dave Gettleman was right in his evaluation of Jones, when it's all said and done, no one would care where he was picked. Getting the right quarterback is the only thing that matters. The rest is just fodder.