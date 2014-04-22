Pat's Run profile: Pittsburgh man honors Tillman with shadow run

What does Pat Tillman's legacy mean: "It's so much bigger than just ASU football now. When I learned that he was going to serve overseas, it didn't surprise me that much. ... I'm kind of a history buff and I think 100 years from now people will look at what he did and his legacy of these runs, people will say he was a modern-day patriot. He played college football and did it well. Went to the NFL and did it well. Then voluntarily chose to leave the NFL and go serve our country. That's an American patriot to me. I don't think he will go down as famous as one of our forefathers, but when you read in history books about people like Paul Revere, those were guys that were thought of like Pat Tillman back then."