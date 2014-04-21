Pat's Run profile: ASU grad Sean Pate runs Bay Area shadow runs

Why is Pat's Run important to him: "A number of reasons," Pate said. "I absolutely want to support every endeavor that Arizona State is involved in. Personally, I was a classmate of Pat Tillman. I was there while he was there playing football during the Rose Bowl run of 1996. He and I shared similar ties of Bay Area roots and attending Arizona State. And I had met him in passing a couple of times ... and we shared similar friends. ... For the most part, as his story grew beyond athletics and we all began to learn what he was all about and the decisions he made, that really made myself and others not only bond with him but really attracted to the type of person that he was. That includes the commitment and the dedications he gave us."