Pat McQuistan signs with Cowboys, provides OL depth

The Dallas Cowboys signed offensive lineman Pat McQuistan on Friday, reuniting with a player who once spent four seasons in Dallas.
A seventh-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2006 NFL Draft, McQuistan went on to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2010 and the New Orleans Saints last season. He played his college ball at Weber State.
He has started eight of his 66 games, and can play guard or tackle.