Pat Hill named OL coach on Falcons' new-look staff

Hill replaces Paul Boudreau, who was fired after the season.
Hill was 112-80 with 11 bowl appearances in 15 seasons at Fresno State. He was the offensive line and tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns from 1992-95 and Baltimore Ravens in 1996.
Coach Mike Smith's Atlanta staff has had a dramatic makeover after a disappointing playoff loss to the Giants. Defensive backs assistant Alvin Reynolds also was fired and defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder left to head Auburn's defense. Also, offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey was named Jacksonville's head coach and quarterback coach Bob Bratkowski is the Jaguars' offensive coordinator.