Pat Hill named OL coach on Falcons' new-look staff

Published: Jan 29, 2012 at 03:16 AM

ATLANTA (AP) - Former Fresno State coach Pat Hill is the Atlanta Falcons' new offensive line coach.

Hill replaces Paul Boudreau, who was fired after the season.

Hill was 112-80 with 11 bowl appearances in 15 seasons at Fresno State. He was the offensive line and tight ends coach for the Cleveland Browns from 1992-95 and Baltimore Ravens in 1996.

Coach Mike Smith's Atlanta staff has had a dramatic makeover after a disappointing playoff loss to the Giants. Defensive backs assistant Alvin Reynolds also was fired and defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder left to head Auburn's defense. Also, offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey was named Jacksonville's head coach and quarterback coach Bob Bratkowski is the Jaguars' offensive coordinator.

Dirk Koetter has taken over the offense, while Mike Nolan was hired to run the defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers rookie WR Josh Palmer steps up in Keenan Allen's absence

Rookie wideout Josh Palmer filled in admirably for Keenan Allen in the Chargers' win on Thursday, as he was Justin Herbert's top target and caught a TD. 
news

Buffalo Bills clinging to final AFC wild-card spot after gut-wrenching overtime loss to Bucs

The Bills' late comeback bid fell short in overtime against the Buccaneers, leaving them clinging to the final AFC wild-card spot. Judy Battista explores Buffalo's psyche after another gut-wrenching loss.
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW