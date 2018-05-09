Passing game targets lost/gained analysis: 2017-2018

15. New York Jets (63): The loss of Austin Seferian-Jenkins and his 74 targets was the one major departure from last season's pass attack. The Jets took a flier on Terrelle Pryor, who saw just 37 targets in his one season with the Redskins. He'll be behind Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse on fantasy rank lists and is worth a late-rounder (at best) in re-drafts. Of course, he'll have to earn work with Quincy Enunwa also back in the mix. The veteran looks to be third on the depth chart and ahead of Pryor, but neither player figures to eat up a bigger target share for the Men in Green.