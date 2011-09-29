Passing game is changing football, but might not be for better

This makes sense, but it puts undue pressure on the teams for what is ostensibly a mistake by the officials. I hesitate to call it a mistake because on many of these calls it is very hard to make the correct call, and the replay system allows a much better chance of getting it right. However, it was apparent to me that Patriots coach Bill Belichik, who is the best rules and situational coach I have ever seen, was unaware of the way it was handled in his game. He was being criticized for calling a timeout after the ball was spotted, because it basically gave the game to Buffalo, who simply had to take a knee and kick a field goal. He had no choice. If he had not called timeout, Buffalo would have simply let the clock run down even further. Some suggested he should have let the Bills score, thus giving Brady a chance to drive the length of the field and at least tie the game. Chan Gailey would not have let that happen. As the old saying goes, "Sometimes you don't lose, you just run out of time."